Strategic AI Alliance: U.S. and India Forge Ahead at 2026 Summit

The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is set to lead an unprecedented delegation of American CEOs and senior technology figures to the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Taking place in New Delhi from February 16-20, this summit is in collaboration with India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, marking a significant step forward in U.S.-India AI cooperation.

USISPF Chairman John Chambers will lead a newly formed AI Task Force to strengthen AI ecosystems through public-private partnerships, supported by a delegation of over 100 U.S. companies.

Key figures such as Shantanu Narayen of Adobe and Raj Subramaniam of FedEx add weight to the delegation's mission to enhance AI infrastructure and support welfare-targeted startups.

The summit's discussions aim to propel the U.S. and India to the forefront of AI global conversations, focusing on scalability, responsibility, and trust in AI development.

The summit will see sessions that include the discussion of national security and supply chain resilience, alongside private dialogues hosted by US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

(With inputs from agencies.)