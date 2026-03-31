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India Aims to Become Global Leader in Sports Goods Manufacturing

The 4th India Sporting Goods Fair showcased a diverse range of athletic products as India invests Rs 500 crore to become a global hub in sports manufacturing. The goal is to expand exports from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore with a focus on innovation and international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST
India Aims to Become Global Leader in Sports Goods Manufacturing
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The 4th India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) kicked off under the banner of transforming India into a global hub for sports goods manufacturing. Held in Dwarka, the event features seventy-five exhibitors from across the country displaying a broad array of athletic gear and apparel. It's a showcase of innovation amid significant government investment.

In response to the government's allocation of Rs 500 crore for the sports goods sector, Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao declared this a 'golden period' for the industry. Rao outlined ambitious plans to escalate exports from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore, urging manufacturers to adopt expansive, innovative strategies.

China currently leads the global sporting goods market, but India is setting sights on increased participation and innovation-driven growth. Joint Secretary (Sports) Vineel Krishna highlighted the importance of meeting domestic needs while boosting international exports, expressing optimism about launching a new manufacturing scheme soon.

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