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India's Semiconductor Surge: A Leap Towards Global Tech Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kaynes Semicon's semiconductor facility in Sanand. This development marks India's strengthening role as a global semiconductor supplier and its move towards self-reliance. The inauguration coincides with India's participation in the Pax Silica initiative, further bolstering the country's tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanand | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:03 IST
India's Semiconductor Surge: A Leap Towards Global Tech Leadership
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a significant semiconductor facility by Kaynes Semicon in Sanand, highlighting India's expanding role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

This inauguration aligns with India's broader ambitions of self-reliance and positions the nation as a reliable supplier in the worldwide market.

The launch also marks India's involvement in the Pax Silica initiative, reinforcing the country's proactive stance in securing vital tech resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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