India's Semiconductor Surge: A Leap Towards Global Tech Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a significant semiconductor facility by Kaynes Semicon in Sanand, highlighting India's expanding role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

This inauguration aligns with India's broader ambitions of self-reliance and positions the nation as a reliable supplier in the worldwide market.

The launch also marks India's involvement in the Pax Silica initiative, reinforcing the country's proactive stance in securing vital tech resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)