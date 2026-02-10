Left Menu

Possible Aviation Strike Threatens Kenyan Air Travel

Kenyan aviation workers are set to strike next week, potentially disrupting air operations nationwide. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union issued a seven-day strike notice over unresolved grievances, including unfulfilled collective bargaining agreements and temporary employment issues. Discussions with the aviation authority are ongoing to avert disruption.

Kenyan aviation workers are poised to go on strike next week, which could cause significant disruptions at the nation's airports. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has issued a formal seven-day notice to the civil aviation authority, as revealed in an official letter from the union.

The letter, dated February 9, stated that all unionizable employees of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) plan to strike after seven days. Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, a key air transport hub, may experience considerable disruptions if the strike proceeds.

The union cites unresolved grievances, including the aviation authority's failure to finalize a collective bargaining agreement and the use of temporary contracts for what should be permanent roles. Meanwhile, the aviation authority has announced its intention to negotiate with the union to address these issues and prevent disruptions to airport operations.

