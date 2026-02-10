Milano Cortina 2026: Fixing Flawed Olympic Medals

Local organisers of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics have announced a fix for medals that were falling apart, offering athletes the option to return them for repair. This follows issues observed during the early stages of the Games, despite smooth overall operations.

Problems traced back to the Italian State Mint reveal a limited number of defective medals, possibly linked to the clasps and ribbons. Milano Cortina Communications Director Luca Casassa assured that corrective measures have been implemented promptly to uphold quality standards.

Feedback on the Games remains highly positive, with full stadiums and engaged fan zones across venues in northern Italy. American skier Breezy Johnson, who was affected, highlighted the issue by displaying her damaged medal, accentuating the organisers' commitment to resolve the situation.