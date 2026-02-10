Left Menu

Milano Cortina 2026: Fixing Flawed Olympic Medals

A solution has been identified to repair damaged Milano Cortina Olympic medals, ensuring compliance with quality standards. Medals will be repaired upon return by athletes. The issue possibly stemmed from the medal's clasp and ribbon. Organisers express satisfaction with the overall Games experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:45 IST
Milano Cortina 2026: Fixing Flawed Olympic Medals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Local organisers of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics have announced a fix for medals that were falling apart, offering athletes the option to return them for repair. This follows issues observed during the early stages of the Games, despite smooth overall operations.

Problems traced back to the Italian State Mint reveal a limited number of defective medals, possibly linked to the clasps and ribbons. Milano Cortina Communications Director Luca Casassa assured that corrective measures have been implemented promptly to uphold quality standards.

Feedback on the Games remains highly positive, with full stadiums and engaged fan zones across venues in northern Italy. American skier Breezy Johnson, who was affected, highlighted the issue by displaying her damaged medal, accentuating the organisers' commitment to resolve the situation.

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Stray Animal Management Initiative: A Model for Urban Care

Tripura's Stray Animal Management Initiative: A Model for Urban Care

 India
2
U.S. Retail Sales Stall: A Slow Start to the New Year

U.S. Retail Sales Stall: A Slow Start to the New Year

 United States
3
Fractal Analytics IPO: A Lukewarm Investor Reception

Fractal Analytics IPO: A Lukewarm Investor Reception

 India
4
Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, To Play India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, To Play India in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026