Miraculous Plane Landing on Georgia Road: No Serious Injuries Reported

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a busy Georgia road, striking three vehicles but causing only minor injuries. The incident occurred due to engine issues. Pilot Thomas Rogers executed a controlled descent onto Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville, narrowly avoiding a major disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gainesville | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:07 IST
A single-engine aircraft executed an emergency landing on Georgia's bustling Browns Bridge Road, narrowly avoiding a major disaster as it struck three vehicles, resulting in minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration reported engine issues as the cause of the unexpected descent.

Pilot Thomas Rogers recounted, 'We lost our engine taking off out of Gainesville. We tried to glide back, did everything by the book, but realized we wouldn't make it back.' His swift action ensured the aircraft came down safely amidst busy traffic.

Gainesville police Capt. Kevin Holbrook commended the pilot's skill, highlighting the remarkable nature of the landing amidst hundreds of vehicles with only minor impacts. The emergency incident serves as a testament to adept piloting and a fortunate outcome for all involved.

