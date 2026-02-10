Tragic Collision: Fatal Motorcycle Accident on UER-II

A tragic accident unfolded on the Urban Extension Road-II in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, claiming the life of a 30-year-old motorcyclist after a collision with an SUV on Tuesday evening. The incident, occurring near the Dichau Flyover towards the Delhi airport, was reported to authorities around 6 pm.

The SUV, driven by Najafgarh resident Rakesh Tayal, 57, struck the motorcycle with great impact, causing the rider to sustain grievous injuries. Despite Tayal's efforts to rush the injured motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, the victim was declared brought dead upon arrival.

The collision led to significant traffic congestion, albeit temporarily, as police worked to clear the scene. The case remains under investigation, with officers reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragic event. Legal proceedings are expected following the completion of all formalities.