Empowering Mizoram: A Festival for Innovation and Opportunity

Mizoram Governor VK Singh inaugurated 'LESDE Kut', a festival aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the state. This five-day event highlights the importance of empowering youth, women, and rural communities. It includes a job fair and showcases economic initiatives, focusing on quality and sustainability.

Aizawl | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:06 IST
  • India

Mizoram Governor VK Singh inaugurated the ambitious 'LESDE Kut' on Tuesday, a five-day festival aimed at sparking entrepreneurship and boosting innovation across the state.

Initiated by the Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship (LESDE) Department, the event seeks to serve as a robust display of Mizoram's economic progression and is slated to run until February 14. Governor Singh emphasized the critical role of empowering youth, women, and rural communities in shaping Mizoram's economic future.

Highlighting the essential role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a national growth engine, Singh underscored the need for decentralizing the economy and urged officials to champion local enterprise with a focus on quality and sustainability. The concurrent job fair aims to serve as a dynamic link connecting the state's talent with potential employers amid an evolving, tech-centric economy.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

