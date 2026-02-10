Karnataka Sets Stage for India's First Construction Equipment Testing Hub

Karnataka Minister M B Patil announced that 100 acres of land in Mandya district has been identified for India's pioneering Construction and Infrastructure Equipment Testing Facility, a venture expected to cost Rs 500 crore. Patil has requested Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy to expedite the Automotive Research Association of India's (ARAI) detailed project proposal submission on this significant development.

In his correspondence on Monday, responding to an earlier letter from Kumaraswamy, Patil confirmed that the Mandya District Commissioner has verified the availability of 105 acres of government land in Basaralu Hobli's villages of Muddanaghatta and Heggadithihalli. Strategically located just 500 metres from the Mandya–Nagamangala State Highway, the land surpasses the essential requirements for the facility.

Patil urged immediate collaboration, inviting ARAI representatives and Union Ministry officials for an onsite inspection to confirm the land's suitability. If deemed appropriate, he suggested the site could be distributed for establishing this critical infrastructure. Direct coordination has been suggested with S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Karnataka, to facilitate smooth proceedings.