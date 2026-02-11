Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

Lufthansa's operations are braced for significant disruptions due to planned strikes by pilot and cabin crew unions. The actions will impact Lufthansa's central airline, Lufthansa Cargo, and its short-haul carrier CityLine.

The pilots' union VC is calling for a 24-hour strike on February 12 over a pension dispute. This follows a vote by union members pressing for more generous retirement benefits, yet negotiations with Lufthansa have hit a standstill.

Meanwhile, the UFO union is urging strikes due to CityLine's operational shutdown and stalled social plan negotiations, affecting flights from major German hubs. Lufthansa has yet to comment on the impending industrial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)