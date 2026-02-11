U.S. Jobs on Edge: Navigating Sluggish Labor Market Amid Policy Shifts
In January, U.S. job growth showed signs of improvement with fewer layoffs amid ongoing challenges. The labor market, however, remains sluggish due to trade and immigration policies, leading to tempered hiring. Economists expect tax cuts to bolster hiring rates, despite the cooling wage growth and ongoing policy-induced uncertainties.
In January, the U.S. job market showed signs of resilience, experiencing fewer layoffs as seasonal industries stabilized. However, the overall employment scenario remains subdued, impacted by trade uncertainties and stricter immigration policies that are hampering hiring efforts.
The Labor Department's much-anticipated employment report is expected to maintain the unemployment rate steady at 4.4% but reveals cooling annual wage growth. Economists suggest that the Trump administration's policies on trade and immigration have cast a chill over the labor market, yet they anticipate a boost in hiring due to tax cuts.
Despite robust economic growth, significant challenges persist. Key industries hired fewer workers during the holidays, and January, typically marked by substantial layoffs, saw a pause as companies navigated the uncertain economic climate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics plans to update critical data models in upcoming reports which could further adjust employment figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
