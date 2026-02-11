Training Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Maharashtra

A helicopter used for training purposes was forced to make an emergency landing on a school ground in Maharashtra's Palghar district following a technical issue, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and involved a helicopter owned by a private company. It was en route from Mumbai's Juhu to Surat in Gujarat, carrying four crew members, including the main and trainee pilots and a technical engineer.

Assistant Police Inspector Datta Shelke from Safale police station reported that the pilot noticed a 'red alert' warning and decided to land the chopper in an open space between Safale and Kelva Road stations. The landing occurred at Vidya Vaibhav High School ground around 12.30 pm. The onboard engineer identified and rectified the issue, allowing the helicopter to take off from the school ground around 1.10 pm, returning to Juhu. Police presence was maintained on-site as a precautionary measure.

