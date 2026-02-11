India Safeguards Sensitive Sectors in US Trade Pact

In a strategic step forward, India has maintained a firm stance in protecting its sensitive sectors under the interim trade agreement with the United States. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated that the agreement, primarily benefiting agriculture and dairy sectors, aims to preserve domestic livelihoods.

Agrawal revealed that the legal finalization of the pact is anticipated by March. The agreement strategically utilizes various tariff mechanisms, ensuring no duty concessions are granted on critical agricultural and dairy products, thereby securing India's rural economy.

The new pact also provides an edge to India's labor-intensive sectors against international competition by reducing reciprocal tariffs. The revision of tariffs is expected to reinvigorate Indian exports, particularly in textiles, marine, and jewelry, in the US market.

(With inputs from agencies.)