Titan Soars to Record Highs with Festive Season Boost
Titan's shares surged nearly 3% to a 52-week high following a 60.84% rise in its net profit for the December quarter, driven by the domestic jewellery business. The company’s revenue rose by 42% with the jewellery segment showing robust growth, fueled by festive demand and strong brand initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Titan's stock reached a 52-week high, climbing nearly 3% after the company reported a substantial 60.84% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,684 crore for the December quarter.
This achievement was largely driven by its domestic jewellery business, which saw robust growth of 45.6%, thanks to strong festive sales and effective brand campaigns.
The company's overall sales jumped by 42%, reaching Rs 24,915 crore, with its international jewellery business also seeing significant growth, according to Titan's latest earnings report.
(With inputs from agencies.)