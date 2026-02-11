Titan Soars to Record Highs with Festive Season Boost

Titan's stock reached a 52-week high, climbing nearly 3% after the company reported a substantial 60.84% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,684 crore for the December quarter.

This achievement was largely driven by its domestic jewellery business, which saw robust growth of 45.6%, thanks to strong festive sales and effective brand campaigns.

The company's overall sales jumped by 42%, reaching Rs 24,915 crore, with its international jewellery business also seeing significant growth, according to Titan's latest earnings report.

(With inputs from agencies.)