Titan Soars to Record Highs with Festive Season Boost

Titan's shares surged nearly 3% to a 52-week high following a 60.84% rise in its net profit for the December quarter, driven by the domestic jewellery business. The company’s revenue rose by 42% with the jewellery segment showing robust growth, fueled by festive demand and strong brand initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Titan's stock reached a 52-week high, climbing nearly 3% after the company reported a substantial 60.84% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,684 crore for the December quarter.

This achievement was largely driven by its domestic jewellery business, which saw robust growth of 45.6%, thanks to strong festive sales and effective brand campaigns.

The company's overall sales jumped by 42%, reaching Rs 24,915 crore, with its international jewellery business also seeing significant growth, according to Titan's latest earnings report.

