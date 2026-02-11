Mahindra & Mahindra's Triumphant Q3 Performance: Record Revenue Surges

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd showcased a 38.54% surge in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 5,021.47 crore in the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. The growth was primarily driven by strong performances in the auto and farm sectors, with the company achieving a milestone by surpassing Rs 50,000 crore in revenue.

The quarterly revenue stood at Rs 51,579.95 crore, a significant rise from Rs 41,464.98 crore in the previous year. Despite an increase in total expenses to Rs 41,464.98 crore, the company reported strong sales volumes in its auto and farm segments, recording a 23% growth from last year.

M&M Group CEO & Managing Director, Anish Shah, attributed the success to robust operational strategies and market demand. Key growth sectors included Mahindra Finance, Mahindra Logistics, and Mahindra Lifespaces. Meanwhile, Executive Director & CEO Rajesh Jejurikar hailed the company's rising market shares in SUVs and LCVs, underscoring M&M's leadership.