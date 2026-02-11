IndiGo Overcomes Winter Turbulence: Ensures Compliance with New Flight Duty Norms

IndiGo, India's leading airline, is taking steps to comply with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms following operational disruptions last December. The airline has assured the regulator that all necessary arrangements are underway to comply with the new pilot duty limits.

In response to over-optimisation, lack of regulatory preparedness, and management shortcomings, the DGCA had imposed a 10% cut on IndiGo's winter schedule and penalized the carrier with Rs 22.20 crore. The airline has been granted temporary exemptions to stabilize operations, contingent on improving staffing and operational monitoring.

As per a DGCA statement, IndiGo's plans are progressing with new pilot hirings, aiming for full compliance by February 11, 2026. Regulatory oversight continues, with periodic reviews ensuring the airline maintains its operational standards. IndiGo's market share dropped to 59.6% in December, highlighting the urgency of these corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)