Left Menu

IndiGo Overcomes Winter Turbulence: Ensures Compliance with New Flight Duty Norms

IndiGo ensures compliance with DGCA's Flight Duty Time Limitation norms after disruptions. Regulatory action resulted in a 10% flight schedule reduction and Rs 22.20 crore penalty. The airline improved staffing, monitoring systems, and reported readiness for full norm compliance by February 11, 2026, stabilizing its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:20 IST
IndiGo Overcomes Winter Turbulence: Ensures Compliance with New Flight Duty Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's leading airline, is taking steps to comply with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms following operational disruptions last December. The airline has assured the regulator that all necessary arrangements are underway to comply with the new pilot duty limits.

In response to over-optimisation, lack of regulatory preparedness, and management shortcomings, the DGCA had imposed a 10% cut on IndiGo's winter schedule and penalized the carrier with Rs 22.20 crore. The airline has been granted temporary exemptions to stabilize operations, contingent on improving staffing and operational monitoring.

As per a DGCA statement, IndiGo's plans are progressing with new pilot hirings, aiming for full compliance by February 11, 2026. Regulatory oversight continues, with periodic reviews ensuring the airline maintains its operational standards. IndiGo's market share dropped to 59.6% in December, highlighting the urgency of these corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

 India
2
Population is a strength but only if you recognise that data is important: Rahul Gandhi.

Population is a strength but only if you recognise that data is important: R...

 India
3
If INDIA bloc was negotiating with President Trump, we would say 'most important thing in this equation is Indian data': Rahul Gandhi.

If INDIA bloc was negotiating with President Trump, we would say 'most impor...

 India
4
We would tell President Trump, if you want access to Indian data, you will have to talk to us as an equal: Rahul Gandhi.

We would tell President Trump, if you want access to Indian data, you will h...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026