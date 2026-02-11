India's Ambitious Budget 2026-27: A Leap Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

In a major announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget for 2026-27, setting an ambitious capital expenditure target of Rs 17.1 lakh crore, which constitutes 4.4% of the GDP. This move is aimed at propelling the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed India.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman detailed the government's focus on skilling and infrastructure development. The budget has seen a rise in public capital expenditure from Rs 11.2 lakh crore in 2025-26 to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, with additional provisions for states and union territories, emphasizing the role of AI education that reaches beyond the elite to the general populace.

Entrepreneurship is at the forefront, with plans to integrate skill development within education systems, producing graduates ready to innovate and drive business ventures. Infrastructure initiatives span beyond roads and highways, targeting waterways to reduce logistics costs. Emphasizing industrial textiles, Sitharaman invited states to collaborate in establishing Mega Textile Parks.

