Left Menu

India's Ambitious Budget 2026-27: A Leap Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant increase in the capital expenditure for 2026-27, reaching Rs 17.1 lakh crore, aimed at driving India's development. Key highlights include emphasis on AI education, skilled entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and industrial textiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:34 IST
India's Ambitious Budget 2026-27: A Leap Towards 'Viksit Bharat'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: X/nsitharamanoffc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget for 2026-27, setting an ambitious capital expenditure target of Rs 17.1 lakh crore, which constitutes 4.4% of the GDP. This move is aimed at propelling the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed India.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman detailed the government's focus on skilling and infrastructure development. The budget has seen a rise in public capital expenditure from Rs 11.2 lakh crore in 2025-26 to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, with additional provisions for states and union territories, emphasizing the role of AI education that reaches beyond the elite to the general populace.

Entrepreneurship is at the forefront, with plans to integrate skill development within education systems, producing graduates ready to innovate and drive business ventures. Infrastructure initiatives span beyond roads and highways, targeting waterways to reduce logistics costs. Emphasizing industrial textiles, Sitharaman invited states to collaborate in establishing Mega Textile Parks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Air Defenses Thwart Russian Missile Attack on Lviv

Ukrainian Air Defenses Thwart Russian Missile Attack on Lviv

 Global
2
Triumph and Challenges: Anish Bhanwala's Bronze Amidst Kazakh Dominance at Asian Shooting Championship

Triumph and Challenges: Anish Bhanwala's Bronze Amidst Kazakh Dominance at A...

 India
3
Congress govt surrendered before WTO, sold poor, farmers, says Sitharaman in LS as she hits back at Rahul Gandhi.

Congress govt surrendered before WTO, sold poor, farmers, says Sitharaman in...

 India
4
Unexpected Job Surge Sends U.S. Markets Soaring

Unexpected Job Surge Sends U.S. Markets Soaring

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026