LTIMindtree Rebrands as LTM Limited: A New Era of Business Creativity

LTIMindtree, now rebranded as LTM Limited, launches a new brand identity, emphasizing business creativity. It aims to merge technology with innovation, enhancing stakeholder value. The company, aiming for a paradigm shift in competitive advantage, emphasizes creativity, human insights, and technology to create disruptive solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:38 IST
LTIMindtree Introduces New Brand Identity and Positioning: LTM -- The Business Creativity Partner. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, LTIMindtree, based in Mumbai, has rebranded itself as LTM Limited, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the company announced this Thursday. This new identity comes with a fresh positioning as the 'Business Creativity' partner.

According to LTM, this shift underscores how their technological prowess combined with extensive domain expertise can deliver substantial stakeholder value. The company aims to redefine competitive advantage in the 'Agentic Enterprise' era, emphasizing that access to technology should be coupled with creativity and precision.

CEO Venu Lambu highlighted the company's intent to not only help clients outperform in the market but to fundamentally reshape it by 'Outcreating'. This transformation also reflects LTM's ambition to leverage intelligent systems and human insights to drive significant, scalable impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

