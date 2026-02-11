Dramatic Water Landing in Mogadishu: Plane Skids to Safety

A Fokker 50 plane, operated by Starsky Aviation, encountered a dramatic incident shortly after takeoff from Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport. Technical malfunctions prompted an emergency return, resulting in the aircraft skidding off the runway and coming to a rest in knee-deep waters by the seashore.

Despite the chaos, all 55 passengers and crew safely evacuated, thanks to the pilot's quick thinking and calm demeanor. Images shared on social media depicted the dramatic scene of passengers wading through shallow water as they escaped the aircraft.

One passenger, Mohamed Hussein Odowa, described the tense moments aboard, capturing the fear as engines sputtered and the pilot struggled with brake control. Preliminary reports from the Somali Civil Aviation Authority indicate all on board were unharmed and taken for medical evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)