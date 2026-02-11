Left Menu

Bank of Mexico's Inflation Dilemma: Skepticism Over 3% Target

Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath expresses doubt about the central bank's ability to achieve a 3% inflation target by mid-2027. The Bank held its benchmark interest rate at 7% but may cut rates if inflation aligns with projections. Heath questions the bank's optimistic forecasts amid rising core inflation rates.

Updated: 11-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:06 IST
Jonathan Heath, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Mexico, has voiced skepticism over the central bank's inflation target of 3% by the second quarter of 2027. In a recent statement, he criticized the bank's optimistic projections, warning they could undermine its credibility.

Last week, the bank paused its interest rate cuts, holding the benchmark rate steady at 7% after a series of 12 reductions. The official forecast suggests hitting the 3% inflation goal by mid-2027, a significant delay from the initial target of this year's third quarter.

Heath, emphasizing the need for conservative monetary policy, noted potential flaws in the projections, highlighting structural inflation pressures. Recent data showed a rise in core inflation, suggesting the path to achieving the target may be longer than anticipated.

