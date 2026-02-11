Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Unveils Ambitious Budget for Rural Development and Agriculture

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a comprehensive budget focusing on agriculture and rural development, with allocations for Panchayati Raj, MGNREGA, housing, and agriculture. Key initiatives include family identities, increased support for farmers, and infrastructure development to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Government Unveils Ambitious Budget for Rural Development and Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, focusing heavily on agriculture and rural development. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the budget in the Assembly, proposing substantial allocations, including Rs 10,888 crore for agriculture and Rs 25,500 crore for rural development.

A significant initiative under the budget is the 'One Family, One Identity' program, which has generated Family IDs for millions of families and individuals, integrating 98 key schemes from both state and central departments. Additionally, Rs 5,544 crore is earmarked for MGNREGA and Rs 4,580 crore for the National Rural Livelihood Mission, showing a clear commitment to boosting rural employment.

The budget also allocates funds to various agriculture sectors, targeting a significant increase in foodgrain and oilseed production. Infrastructure projects such as the modernization of sugar mills and the establishment of a dairy plant in Mathura are set to generate substantial employment, supporting the state's economic growth goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UP's Strategic Budget Boost: Empowering Minorities and Marginalized

UP's Strategic Budget Boost: Empowering Minorities and Marginalized

 India
2
Dutch Government Faces Renewed Pressure for Colonial Reparations

Dutch Government Faces Renewed Pressure for Colonial Reparations

 Global
3
Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident

Court Denies Bail to Sub-contractor in Fatal Delhi Pit Incident

 India
4
Elkann Faces Italian Legal Battle Over Agnelli Family Inheritance

Elkann Faces Italian Legal Battle Over Agnelli Family Inheritance

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026