Uttar Pradesh Government Unveils Ambitious Budget for Rural Development and Agriculture

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, focusing heavily on agriculture and rural development. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the budget in the Assembly, proposing substantial allocations, including Rs 10,888 crore for agriculture and Rs 25,500 crore for rural development.

A significant initiative under the budget is the 'One Family, One Identity' program, which has generated Family IDs for millions of families and individuals, integrating 98 key schemes from both state and central departments. Additionally, Rs 5,544 crore is earmarked for MGNREGA and Rs 4,580 crore for the National Rural Livelihood Mission, showing a clear commitment to boosting rural employment.

The budget also allocates funds to various agriculture sectors, targeting a significant increase in foodgrain and oilseed production. Infrastructure projects such as the modernization of sugar mills and the establishment of a dairy plant in Mathura are set to generate substantial employment, supporting the state's economic growth goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)