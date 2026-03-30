Congress Slams Government for Stall on MGNREGA Amid VB-G RAM G Controversy
The Congress accused the government of halting the MGNREGA scheme and not implementing the VB-G RAM G Act. Despite its previous success in providing relief during COVID, reports indicate widespread work stoppages, leading to protests. The government faces criticism for weakening the laborers' right to work.
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- India
The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the government, alleging a deliberate shelving of the MGNREGA scheme and failure to roll out the VB-G RAM G Act. The dispute highlights the growing tensions around labor rights and employment schemes.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that the MGNREGA, a UPA-era initiative, had played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing work to millions. However, according to reports, work under this scheme has currently come to a complete standstill in several states, sparking protests and frustration among laborers.
Kharge's critique was backed by a CAG report citing incomplete MGNREGA projects in Maharashtra, and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed forewarnings that the new VB-G RAM G scheme might not fulfill its promises. The issue brings to light the ongoing political struggle over labor rights and employment policies in India.
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