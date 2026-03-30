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Congress Slams Government for Stall on MGNREGA Amid VB-G RAM G Controversy

The Congress accused the government of halting the MGNREGA scheme and not implementing the VB-G RAM G Act. Despite its previous success in providing relief during COVID, reports indicate widespread work stoppages, leading to protests. The government faces criticism for weakening the laborers' right to work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:55 IST
Congress Slams Government for Stall on MGNREGA Amid VB-G RAM G Controversy
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The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the government, alleging a deliberate shelving of the MGNREGA scheme and failure to roll out the VB-G RAM G Act. The dispute highlights the growing tensions around labor rights and employment schemes.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that the MGNREGA, a UPA-era initiative, had played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing work to millions. However, according to reports, work under this scheme has currently come to a complete standstill in several states, sparking protests and frustration among laborers.

Kharge's critique was backed by a CAG report citing incomplete MGNREGA projects in Maharashtra, and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed forewarnings that the new VB-G RAM G scheme might not fulfill its promises. The issue brings to light the ongoing political struggle over labor rights and employment policies in India.

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