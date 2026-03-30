Congress Slams Government for Stall on MGNREGA Amid VB-G RAM G Controversy

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the government, alleging a deliberate shelving of the MGNREGA scheme and failure to roll out the VB-G RAM G Act. The dispute highlights the growing tensions around labor rights and employment schemes.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that the MGNREGA, a UPA-era initiative, had played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing work to millions. However, according to reports, work under this scheme has currently come to a complete standstill in several states, sparking protests and frustration among laborers.

Kharge's critique was backed by a CAG report citing incomplete MGNREGA projects in Maharashtra, and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed forewarnings that the new VB-G RAM G scheme might not fulfill its promises. The issue brings to light the ongoing political struggle over labor rights and employment policies in India.