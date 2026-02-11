Punjab's Industrial Surge: A Global Investment Catalyst

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a crucial meeting to strategize for the upcoming Progressive Punjab Investment Summit, scheduled from March 13 to 15 in Mohali.

The summit is poised to significantly enhance Punjab's industrial landscape, attracting significant attention from global investors seeking opportunities in the state. Mann emphasized that the event would serve as a valuable platform for discussing and developing a pro-industry action plan through collective dialogue with international commercial leaders.

The state government has actively organized promotional roadshows across major Indian cities and internationally, garnering a significant global response. With plans to generate substantial job opportunities and drive economic rejuvenation through industrial expansion, the summit represents a strategic effort to transform Punjab's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)