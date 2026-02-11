Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Budget for 2026-27

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 in the State Legislative Council. Key figures, including Leader of the House and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, spearheaded the presentation, describing budget allocations across various departments.

Among the highlights, the government is prioritizing job creation and societal prosperity. Maurya emphasized the administration's resolve to provide a safe and healthy environment, urging citizens to consider the welfare of others alongside personal happiness.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna disclosed the budget details, declaring a substantial allocation exceeding Rs 9.12 lakh crore. The government aims to meet its expansive vision for the region's socio-economic development over the coming years.