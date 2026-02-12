Indo SMC Limited Announces Strong Q3 FY26 Performance

PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12: Indo SMC Limited (BSE: 544681), an ISO-certified manufacturer specializing in SMC, FRP, and electrical components for power distribution and infrastructure applications, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26).

The Company delivered a robust operational and financial performance during the quarter, supported by strong order inflows, improved execution, and disciplined cost management. Q3 FY26 Highlights

* Total Income₹10,159.11 lakhs, up 35% QoQ * EBITDA: ₹1,645.38 lakhs, up 23% QoQ

* EBITDA Margin: 16.20% * Net Profit (PAT): ₹1,209.73 lakhs, up 34% QoQ

* Net Profit Margin: 11.90% Q3 FY26 Business Highlights

* Secured ₹54+ crore of fresh orders across 11 kV metering cubicles, FRP cable trays, and SMC meter boxes, strengthening revenue visibility. * Secured ₹40+ crore of fresh orders for supply of HT Air Insulated Bus Ducts rated for 650A, designed for underground high-tension power distribution systems.

* Received MSEDCL vendor approval for 11 kV metering cubicles, enabling participation in large utility tenders. * Continued repeat orders from reputed customers, reflecting strong customer relationships.

* Improved working capital efficiency, with receivable days reduced to ~40 days in Q3 FY26. Commenting on the performance, Mr. Neel Nitesh bhai Shah, Managing Director & CFO, Indo SMC Limited, said:

"Q3 FY26 marked an important milestone for Indo SMC as our first earnings call following listing. The quarter reflected strong operational execution and progress across key business priorities, supported by disciplined execution and a continued focus on quality and customer relationships. During the quarter, we secured fresh orders, strengthening our overall order book and providing strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters. Key developments included receiving utility approvals for metering cubicles, continued repeat orders from existing customers, and a significant improvement in working capital efficiency, reflecting better collections and disciplined financial management."

