New braking standards implemented to enhance safety of medium, heavy-duty vehicles: Gadkari

The government has mandated multiple measures, especially focused on braking systems, to enhance the safety of medium and heavy-duty vehicles, Parliament was informed on Thursday. To enhance the evaluation of brake performance, a revised braking standard has been mandated for trucks effective October 1, 2027. Earlier, the said standard was applicable to buses built by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) only, Union Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. Braking systems have been advanced with the mandatory implementation of electronic stability control systems (AIS 162) for trucks from October 1, 2027, which provides stability, especially in the event of braking at curves, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways informed the Lower House. Further, Advanced Emergency Braking System (AIS 162) has been made mandatory, which provides for automatic braking in the event of failure of the driver to respond to emergency situations, to either avoid a crash with obstacles in front or reduce the impact of a crash. Additionally, the Lane Departure Warning System has been made mandatory from January 2028, which gives a warning in the event of a vehicle deviating from the expected course of movement. Further, to reduce driver fatigue, mandatory fitment of AC in truck cabins has been mandated under CMVR from October 2025, Gadkari said.

