India crush Namibia by 93 runs in T20 World Cup

India proved to be too strong for Namibia as the fancied hosts crushed their opponents by 93 runs in a T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Opener Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya struck belligerent half-centuries to power India to 209 for nine after being asked to bat first. Ishan blazed away to a blistering 24-ball 61, and Pandya smashed 52 off 28 balls while sharing a partnership of 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (23 off 16 balls). Using plenty of variations, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus returned excellent figures of 4/20 from four overs. In reply, Namibia were bowled out at 116 in 18.2 overs. While some of the Namibian batters got starts, they could not translate them into big knocks. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy ended with fine figures of 3/7 in 2 overs. Earlier, India crossed 100 in the seventh over with Ishan looking in imperious touch while reaching his 50 in just 20 balls. India, however, lost five wickets for just four runs towards the end. This was India's second successive win in the tournament. Brief scores: India: 209/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerhard Erasmus 4/20). Namibia: 116 all out in 18.2 overs (Louren Steenkamp 29; Varun Chakravarthy 3/7).

