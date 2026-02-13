Left Menu

Techie crushed to death after truck container falls on car in Andhra

A software engineer was killed after a shipping container fell from a moving truck and crushed his car in Chittoor district on Friday, police said. The weight of the container flattened the car, leaving hte driver with no chance of escape, he said.

A software engineer was killed after a shipping container fell from a moving truck and crushed his car in Chittoor district on Friday, police said. Chittoor district superintendent of police (SP) Tushar Dudi said the accident occurred at Iruvaram village around 8:30 am today. ''… the container fell on the vehicle and the driver died on the spot,'' Dudi told PTI. The weight of the container flattened the car, leaving hte driver with no chance of escape, he said.

