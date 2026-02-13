Hearing on consideration of ED chargesheet against Al Falah chairman deferred to March 27

A Delhi court on Friday listed March 27 for hearing arguments on consideration of ED's chargesheet against Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah group which came under the radar of security agencies following the November 10 Red Fort area blast. Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan deferred the hearing after the defence counsel sought an adjournment and moved an application seeking a list of underlying documents relied upon in the chargesheet. The court took the plea on record and issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court also extended the judicial custody of Siddiqui by 14 days. The ED had, on January 16, attached Rs 140 crore worth of land and buildings of Haryana-based Al Falah University. The agency also filed a chargesheet against Siddiqui and his charitable trust. On February 5, the agency arrested Siddiqui on charges of forgery over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the private university. He was produced in court on Friday following the conclusion of his earlier 14 days of judicial custody granted on January 31. Earlier, the ED arrested Siddiqui in November 2025 on money laundering charges linked to the cheating of students enrolled in the educational institutions run by his Al Falah Charitable Trust. The agency's probe into the Al Falah Group stems from two FIRs lodged by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, alleging that Al Falah University projected false and misleading claims about having NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students, parents and other stakeholders for unlawful gains. The ED had earlier stated that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore in revenue between 2018 and 2025, noting what it described as a ''meteoric rise'' in income that did not align with the group's declared financials or its asset buildup. It alleged that funds collected as student fees and from the public were diverted for personal and private use, and that Siddiqui maintained de facto control over the Al Falah Charitable Trust, the managing trustee, as well as associated entities. The university's role came under scrutiny during a probe into a 'white-collar terror' module. Two doctors associated with the varsity, Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Shaheen Saeed, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the case. Another doctor associated with the university's hospital, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, was identified as the suicide bomber who drove an explosive-laden car that blasted outside Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people.

