Quantum Systems Secures €150m to Scale European Drone Tech

German unmanned systems manufacturer Quantum Systems has secured a €150 million long-term financing package backed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and KfW, reinforcing Europe’s push to fund security-critical technologies with homegrown capital.

The agreement was unveiled at Quantum Systems’ headquarters in Gilching, ahead of the Munich Security Conference, underscoring the strategic importance of aerial intelligence and defence innovation for European sovereignty.

EIB Deepens Commitment With €70m Loan

The financing includes a €70 million loan from the European Investment Bank, marking the EIB’s second investment in the company following a €10 million commitment in 2021.

Together with financing from Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and KfW, the total long-term debt package reaches €150 million.

The funding will support the company’s industrial scaling, technology development and organisational growth across Europe.

“This financing is a strong vote of confidence in our company, technology, and our vision,” said Jonas Jarosch of Quantum Systems.

“It enables us to scale responsibly while remaining firmly anchored in Europe. Security and technological sovereignty start with the ability to invest long-term in critical capabilities.”

Security Innovation Gains ESG Backing

The deal reflects recent adjustments to ESG frameworks that now allow European financial institutions to more actively support security-relevant technologies.

The financing sends a broader signal that Europe is prepared to fund strategic defence capabilities domestically — reducing reliance on non-European capital for critical infrastructure.

EIB President Nadia Calviño highlighted the strategic importance of unmanned systems:

“Drones and aerial intelligence are essential to Europe’s security. With this financing, we further reinforce Europe’s defence capabilities and technological sovereignty to ensure the protection of our citizens.”

Banks Signal Confidence in European Sovereignty

The participating banks described the financing as a milestone for Europe’s industrial and security resilience.

Michael Kotzbauer, Deputy Chairman of Commerzbank’s Board of Managing Directors, noted the bank’s long-standing relationship with the company, having supported it from its early growth phase.

Deutsche Bank’s Michael Diederich said the package demonstrates Europe’s ability to scale security technologies with its own financial ecosystem.

“At Deutsche Bank, we are committed to supporting companies like Quantum Systems as they expand critical capabilities responsibly – strengthening Europe’s industrial base and technological sovereignty for the long term.”

KfW’s Melanie Kehr added that the financing aligns with its Venture Tech Growth Financing programme, combining equity via KfW Capital and debt financing to strengthen Europe’s technological resilience.

Scaling Europe’s Unmanned Systems Capabilities

Quantum Systems has positioned itself as a global player in unmanned aerial systems and intelligence platforms, serving defence, security and civil markets.

The new capital will help the company:

Expand production capacity

Accelerate technological innovation

Strengthen European supply chains

Enhance organisational capabilities

The move comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and renewed emphasis across the EU on strategic autonomy in defence and critical technologies.

With €150 million in fresh backing from major European institutions, Quantum Systems’ expansion underscores a broader shift toward financing security innovation within Europe — reinforcing industrial strength, resilience and long-term sovereignty.