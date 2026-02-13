Railway Ministry sanctions survey for 7 rail projects with high-speed potential in Kerala
The seven projects include the 307 km long Shoranur-Mangalore 3rd and 4th line, 99 km long Coimbatore-Shoranur 3rd and 4th line, 106 km long Shoranur-Ernakulam 3rd line and the 115 km long Ernakulam-Kayamkulam 3rd line via Kottayam, an official release on Friday said.
- Country:
- India
To improve the railway network in Kerala, the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned surveys for preparation of DPR for seven projects with high-speed potential of 160 kilometers per hour. The seven projects include the 307 km long Shoranur-Mangalore 3rd and 4th line, 99 km long Coimbatore-Shoranur 3rd and 4th line, 106 km long Shoranur-Ernakulam 3rd line and the 115 km long Ernakulam-Kayamkulam 3rd line (via Kottayam), an official release on Friday said. The other projects include the 105 km long Kayamkulam-Thiruvananthapuram 3rd line, the 71 km long Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil 3rd line and the 46 km long Turavur-Ambalappuzha doubling, it said. After firming up of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), sanctioning of the projects requires consultation with various stake-holders, including state governments and necessary approvals like appraisal of NITI Aayog, Ministry of Finance etc., the release said. ''As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines cannot be fixed,'' it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trade Watch Quarterly Q2 FY26 Released: NITI Aayog Flags Electronics as India’s Next Export Growth Engine
North-Eastern Region workshop on enhancing SDG outcomes at district level organised by NITI Aayog held at Guwahati
NITI Aayog report calls for adoption of cleaner transport technologies for Net Zero by 2070
Reforming land policies can make housing more affordable: Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba
NITI Aayog Releases Key Net Zero Roadmaps for Transport, Industry, Power and Minerals