Zelenskiy says he visited joint Ukrainian-German drone production
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had visited a joint Ukrainian-German drone production facility and received the first jointly made attack drone.
"Ukraine has long worked to open coproduction lines in Europe. And today — this line is operational. First in Germany. This is a real result. Overall, by the end of the year we will open 10 joint ventures producing Ukrainian drones," he said on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European Nuclear Deterrent: Dialogue Between Germany and France
High-Stakes Geneva Talks: A New Chapter in Russia-Ukraine Negotiations
UK's Strategic Arsenal Boost Amid Rising European Tensions
Macron's Call to Combat Antisemitism: A Persistent Issue in Europe
Ukraine and Russia Gear Up for Critical Talks in Geneva