Zelenskiy says he visited joint Ukrainian-German drone production

Ukrainian ​President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ​on Friday he ‌had visited a joint Ukrainian-German drone production facility and received ‌the first jointly ‌made attack drone.

"Ukraine has long worked to open coproduction ⁠lines ​in Europe. ⁠And today — this line ⁠is operational. First in ​Germany. This is a real ⁠result. Overall, by the ⁠end ​of the year we will open 10 ⁠joint ventures producing Ukrainian ⁠drones," ⁠he said on X.

