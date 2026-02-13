Russia's Lavrov discussed Iran, Gaza with Saudi counterpart

‌Russian Foreign ​Minister Sergei Lavrov ‌held a phone call with ‌Saudi Arabia's ‌Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin ⁠Farhan ​on ⁠Friday, the ministry ⁠said.

The two ​ministers discussed the ⁠situation around ⁠Iran ​and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ⁠it said.

