Russia's Lavrov discussed Iran, Gaza with Saudi counterpart

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:37 IST
Russia's Lavrov discussed Iran, Gaza with Saudi counterpart
  • Country:
  • Russia

‌Russian Foreign ​Minister Sergei Lavrov ‌held a phone call with ‌Saudi Arabia's ‌Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin ⁠Farhan ​on ⁠Friday, the ministry ⁠said.

The two ​ministers discussed the ⁠situation around ⁠Iran ​and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ⁠it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

