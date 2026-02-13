Russia's Lavrov discussed Iran, Gaza with Saudi counterpart
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday, the ministry said.
The two ministers discussed the situation around Iran and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it said.
