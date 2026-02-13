UPDATE 1-Russian central bank cuts key rate 50 basis points to 15.5%
Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 15.5% on Friday, a bid to shore up a slowing war-time economy that has been grappling with some of the highest interest rates in more than a decade.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 15.5% on Friday, a bid to shore up a slowing war-time economy that has been grappling with some of the highest interest rates in more than a decade. Of the 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of the decision, just eight out of 24 predicted a 50-basis-point cut.
"The Bank of Russia will assess the need for a further key rate cut at its upcoming meetings depending on the sustainability of the inflation slowdown and the dynamics of inflation expectations," the bank said. "The baseline scenario assumes the average key rate to be in the range from 13.5% to 14.5% per annum in 2026."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)