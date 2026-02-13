Vijay claims TVK's support base surpassed 30 per cent, challenges Tamil Nadu leaders

TVK chief Vijay on Friday claimed that his party, all alone, has grown into Tamil Nadu's primary force within two years of its founding and that its support base among the people has crossed 30 per cent. He asserted that he would demonstrate that good governance is possible to those who love the people. Vijay dared leaders in rival parties to start a party on their own and secure one per cent votes at the least. Addressing a rally here, he said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was neither founded to eliminate any party nor did he have any personal malice or anger against anyone. ''We came into politics to repay our debt of gratitude to the people; we are not here for hate politics,'' the actor-politician said. Rivals who dub TVK as some party's ''B-Team'' were merely trying to hide their incompetence. To those who target TVK as inexperienced, he asked, ''beyond looting people's money using power, do they have any other extraordinary experience.'' All that is needed for good governance is ''the good quality of loving the people,'' and armed by that quality, ''we can give a really superb, excellent governance,'' he said. He asserted: ''In order to give good governance, one does not necessarily have to be highly educated. Like Kamarajar (former CM, iconic Congress leader, renowned freedom fighter) and MGR, with the support of people's power, with the support of good officers who care for the people, I can give excellent governance. I will do it.'' Throwing a challenge to leaders in well-entrenched parties that were not founded by them, he asked if they had the guts and strength to start their own parties the way he did and demonstrate that they can get at least one per cent of the votes. Claiming that both the DMK and AIADMK were solely dependent on alliance parties, he further said his party, however, all alone, has grown as the primary force in two years in Tamil Nadu by overtaking the Dravidian majors. The TVK's support base among the people has surpassed ''30 per cent'' and is it correct to say that such a party does not have experience, he asked, adding, ''we certainly do not have experience in looting and we will never learn it.'' The experience of the DMK and AIADMK lay in forgetting party founders CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran respectively and their principles and as regards the AIADMK, it also has forgot J Jayalalitha who nurtured the party, and her vision. Again, he took on both the AIADMK and DMK, alleging TVK lacked the experience of having an ideology merely for the sake of it and later directly or indirectly ''surrendering'' to rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)