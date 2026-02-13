Gold Prices Surge Amid Inflation Easing Expectations
Gold prices rose as weaker U.S. inflation data fueled hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Spot gold increased 1.4% to $4,987.59 per ounce. CPI rose 0.2% in January, below expectations. Bullion typically performs well in low-rate environments. Strong gold demand in China contrasts with a discount trend in India.
Gold prices surged more than 1% on Friday in response to weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data, which has reignited hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year. This development overshadowed earlier concerns stemming from stronger-than-expected jobs data earlier in the week.
Spot gold climbed 1.4%, reaching $4,987.59 per ounce by 11:04 a.m. ET, marking a 0.6% gain for the week, despite a nearly 3% drop on Thursday. U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 1.3% to $5,010.80 per ounce.
The Consumer Price Index increased 0.2% in January, below the anticipated 0.3% rise, prompting market speculation of potential rate cuts by mid-year. Bullion, typically favorable in low interest-rate environments, continues to see strong demand in China despite market fluctuations in India.
