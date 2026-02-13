Left Menu

CPI(M)'s Call for United Secular Front Against BJP in Bengal

MA Baby, CPI(M) general secretary, emphasized cooperation with Congress in West Bengal, criticized Congress' sectarian approach in some regions, and called for unity among secular, democratic forces to counter BJP's influence. He expressed optimism about the Left's resurgence and criticized the TMC's governance and the electoral roll revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:50 IST
CPI(M)'s Call for United Secular Front Against BJP in Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby stated that the party is open to cooperating with Congress, particularly in West Bengal, to build a united secular and democratic front. He emphasized the need for Congress to shed its sectarian approach in certain areas.

Baby highlighted the strategic importance of the opposition INDIA bloc, which includes CPI(M), Congress, and TMC, stressing the need for state-specific cooperation to prevent the BJP from gaining an advantage. He criticized the TMC for its governance and alleged collaboration with communal forces.

Expressing confidence in the Left's comeback, Baby noted increased youth involvement and the possibility of expanding the Left Front. He criticized the electoral roll process, accusing the poll panel of bias, and expressed hope for electoral victories in upcoming Kerala and Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

WTO Chief Backs U.S. Push for Trade System Overhaul

 Global
2
Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

 India
3
Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

Treasury Launches Whistleblower Website Amid Minnesota Fraud Scandal

 United States
4
Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

Officer Nabbed: Bribe Stings in Srinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026