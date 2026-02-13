CPI(M)'s Call for United Secular Front Against BJP in Bengal
MA Baby, CPI(M) general secretary, emphasized cooperation with Congress in West Bengal, criticized Congress' sectarian approach in some regions, and called for unity among secular, democratic forces to counter BJP's influence. He expressed optimism about the Left's resurgence and criticized the TMC's governance and the electoral roll revision process.
In a press conference, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby stated that the party is open to cooperating with Congress, particularly in West Bengal, to build a united secular and democratic front. He emphasized the need for Congress to shed its sectarian approach in certain areas.
Baby highlighted the strategic importance of the opposition INDIA bloc, which includes CPI(M), Congress, and TMC, stressing the need for state-specific cooperation to prevent the BJP from gaining an advantage. He criticized the TMC for its governance and alleged collaboration with communal forces.
Expressing confidence in the Left's comeback, Baby noted increased youth involvement and the possibility of expanding the Left Front. He criticized the electoral roll process, accusing the poll panel of bias, and expressed hope for electoral victories in upcoming Kerala and Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
