Ecuador's Shrimp Industry Surges Ahead in Global Markets

Ecuador's shrimp export industry has broken new ground, experiencing a 20% surge to reach $8.4 billion in 2025. This milestone, which supplants oil as the nation's top export, was fueled by strategic industry investments and a temporary tariff shift favoring Ecuadorian products in the U.S. market.

Jose Antonio Camposano, president of Ecuador's Aquaculture Chamber, highlighted the impact of the U.S. tariffs imposed on India, allowing Ecuador to capture a larger market share. However, Camposano noted the temporary nature of this advantage and expressed caution regarding emerging tariffs and competitive global forces.

China continues to be Ecuador's primary shrimp buyer, while interest grows in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Despite fluctuations and competitive pressures, the industry is focused on steady or minor growth as Ecuador's non-oil exports, primarily shrimp, maintain an upward trend, contrasting with declining oil export revenues.

