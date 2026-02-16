Congress to Rally in Punjab Against India-US Trade Deal
The Congress party is preparing for a major rally in Punjab to protest the India-US trade deal, as announced by senior leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday night. The demonstration, expected to take place on February 28 or March 1, will feature Rahul Gandhi, who has been actively opposing the deal both in parliament and publicly.
Baghel emphasized that the rally marks the beginning of a wider campaign against the trade agreement, drawing attention to the concerns of farmers. He also responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for a debate, stating the readiness to confront government representatives, with farmers joining the movement.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring highlighted the recent strategy meetings aimed at reinforcing the party's organizational structure and preparing for the 2027 assembly polls. Key topics included addressing public concerns such as law and order, employment guarantees, and trade negotiations.
