Global Markets Steady Amidst AI Concerns and Economic Data Releases

World markets remained stable on Monday after experiencing a decline driven by AI-related concerns on Friday. The Lunar New Year holiday in Asia and Presidents Day in the U.S. contributed to light trading volumes on the day. Several major markets, including China, South Korea, and Taiwan, were closed.

Key European shares rallied by the day's end, partially recovering from last week's AI-related anxieties impacting the financial sector. Japanese stock performance suffered following disappointing GDP growth figures, which the government blamed on decreased spending. Nevertheless, optimism grew on the expectation of aggressive fiscal measures by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Upcoming economic indicators, including global inflation rates and U.S. GDP, could have significant implications for market trends. Industry giants like Walmart are set to release earnings results this week, shedding light on consumer behavior amidst ongoing shifts in fiscal policies and AI investment trends.

