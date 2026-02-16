Left Menu

Meerut Metro: Redefining Urban Transport with Speed and Integration

The Meerut Metro is poised to be the fastest in India with speeds of 120 kmph, cutting travel time significantly. Operating on a 21 km stretch, it integrates with Namo Bharat trains, featuring modern trainsets, advanced technology, and improved accessibility, enhancing connectivity and economic activity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:28 IST
Meerut Metro: Redefining Urban Transport with Speed and Integration
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the Meerut Metro is set to become the fastest metro service in India, reaching up to 120 kmph. The new metro line will transform urban transit by drastically reducing travel time across the city.

The Metro will cover a 21-kilometer corridor from Meerut South to Modipuram. With 12 strategically placed stations, the entire journey will take approximately 30 minutes, even accounting for stops.

This unique system shares tracks with the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains, offering an innovative transport model. Featuring energy-efficient, vibrantly colored trains, the service includes advanced tech and a design aimed at improving safety, comfort, and accessibility. The Meerut Metro promises to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
2
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel
3
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
4
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026