Meerut Metro: Redefining Urban Transport with Speed and Integration

In a pioneering move, the Meerut Metro is set to become the fastest metro service in India, reaching up to 120 kmph. The new metro line will transform urban transit by drastically reducing travel time across the city.

The Metro will cover a 21-kilometer corridor from Meerut South to Modipuram. With 12 strategically placed stations, the entire journey will take approximately 30 minutes, even accounting for stops.

This unique system shares tracks with the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains, offering an innovative transport model. Featuring energy-efficient, vibrantly colored trains, the service includes advanced tech and a design aimed at improving safety, comfort, and accessibility. The Meerut Metro promises to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the city.

