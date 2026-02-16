Left Menu

Building Bridges: India's Bengaluru at the Heart of US-India Trade Talks

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya met US Ambassador Sergio Gor in Bengaluru to discuss the growing India-US partnership in trade, technology, and innovation following a recent interim trade agreement. Highlights included Bengaluru's economic role, local culture, and a memorable auto ride, showcasing the city's blend of tradition and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya met with US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in Bengaluru to discuss the deepening trade, technology, and innovation ties between India and the United States. The meeting followed a recent interim trade agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations.

Surya noted Bengaluru's pivotal role, stating the city contributes significantly to India's software exports and houses numerous American companies. With over 700 US firms and 40% of India's GCCs, Bengaluru drives innovation-led partnerships essential to both nations' economies.

In a bid to showcase local culture, Surya introduced the ambassador to Bengaluru's unique character, including a traditional breakfast at a popular eatery and a ride in a local auto. Surya emphasized the city's blend of tradition and modernity, making it integral to US-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

