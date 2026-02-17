Tragic Collision: Three Killed in Lalganj Road Accident

In a tragic road accident on the Lalganj–Raebareli road, three individuals were killed after their pickup vehicle collided with a truck. The incident occurred on Monday near Badai ka Purwa village, leaving the occupants trapped inside the badly mangled vehicle.

Police arrived promptly at the scene and undertook strenuous efforts to cut open the front portion of the pickup to rescue the victims. Unfortunately, three of the individuals could not be saved and were declared dead on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Vipin Saroj from Delhi, Akhilesh from Kunwarpur, and Rohit Gupta from Murti Vihar, with Gupta at the wheel. Law enforcement has registered a case against the truck driver following a complaint from Balchand, a relative of one of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)