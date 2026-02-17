Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Three Killed in Lalganj Road Accident

Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic collision between a pickup vehicle and a truck on the Lalganj–Raebareli road. The accident occurred near Badai ka Purwa village, trapping the occupants of the pickup. Police managed to rescue the victims, but three died at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:25 IST
Tragic Collision: Three Killed in Lalganj Road Accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident on the Lalganj–Raebareli road, three individuals were killed after their pickup vehicle collided with a truck. The incident occurred on Monday near Badai ka Purwa village, leaving the occupants trapped inside the badly mangled vehicle.

Police arrived promptly at the scene and undertook strenuous efforts to cut open the front portion of the pickup to rescue the victims. Unfortunately, three of the individuals could not be saved and were declared dead on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Vipin Saroj from Delhi, Akhilesh from Kunwarpur, and Rohit Gupta from Murti Vihar, with Gupta at the wheel. Law enforcement has registered a case against the truck driver following a complaint from Balchand, a relative of one of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

