AI Investment: Google CEO Compares Tech Spending to Historical Infrastructure Giants

During the India AI Impact Summit, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed concerns about the perceived AI bubble, asserting that investments in AI infrastructure are comparable to historic projects like railroads and highways. He emphasized these initiatives as essential for future economic growth.

Pichai encouraged business leaders to adopt a long-term perspective on AI investment, describing the current era as both 'extraordinary' and 'transformational.' He likened the technological evolution to an industrial revolution occurring ten times faster and larger.

Highlighting Google's decade-long focus on AI, Pichai pointed to successes in areas such as search, YouTube, and cloud services. He noted significant potential returns, citing an increase in cloud service demand with a backlog doubling to USD 240 million last year.

