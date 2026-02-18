Left Menu

AI Investment: Google CEO Compares Tech Spending to Historical Infrastructure Giants

Google CEO Sundar Pichai argues that massive investments in AI infrastructure are akin to historical projects like railroads, predicting long-term economic growth. At the India AI Impact Summit, he urged viewing AI as a transformational opportunity, comparing the rapid tech advances to previous industrial milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:27 IST
During the India AI Impact Summit, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed concerns about the perceived AI bubble, asserting that investments in AI infrastructure are comparable to historic projects like railroads and highways. He emphasized these initiatives as essential for future economic growth.

Pichai encouraged business leaders to adopt a long-term perspective on AI investment, describing the current era as both 'extraordinary' and 'transformational.' He likened the technological evolution to an industrial revolution occurring ten times faster and larger.

Highlighting Google's decade-long focus on AI, Pichai pointed to successes in areas such as search, YouTube, and cloud services. He noted significant potential returns, citing an increase in cloud service demand with a backlog doubling to USD 240 million last year.

