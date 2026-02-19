Left Menu

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Massive AI Investments Amidst Global Bubble Concerns

Google CEO Sundar Pichai likens AI investments to past infrastructure expansions, urging long-term views on current technological advancements. He highlights AI's transformative potential akin to a fast-moving industrial revolution and asserts the strategic importance of ongoing investments despite fears of a global 'AI bubble'.

Artificial Intelligence
  • Country:
  • India

In response to global apprehensions about an 'AI bubble,' Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended the tech giant's substantial investments in Artificial Intelligence infrastructure. Drawing parallels to the historical construction of railroads and highways, Pichai emphasized the transformative nature of AI and its potential to drive long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Pichai portrayed the current technological advancements as an 'extraordinary' moment, analogous to the industrial revolution but proceeding at ten times the speed and scale. He urged boards and CEOs to adopt a long-term perspective, citing Alphabet's significant capital expenditure commitments.

Amidst skepticism, Pichai announced new initiatives, including a subsea cable project aimed at enhancing AI connection capabilities between India, the US, and other regions, along with partnerships to bolster AI's role in science and workforce development. He underscored AI's foundational role in Google's diverse operations, forecasting eventual returns from these substantial investments.

