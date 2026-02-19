Left Menu

Tech Titans Lift Wall Street Amid AI Investment Pivots

Wall Street saw an upswing driven by gains in tech giants like Nvidia and Amazon, amid fluctuating AI investment sentiments. Nvidia benefited from a deal with Meta Platforms. Despite some AI stocks declining due to valuation concerns, sectors like software and tech rebounded, boosting market indexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 02:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street closed on a high note Wednesday, buoyed by robust performances from tech leaders such as Nvidia and Amazon. Nvidia's 1.6% rise followed a significant multi-year agreement to sell AI chips to Meta Platforms, fueling optimism amidst recent nervousness surrounding artificial intelligence investments.

Despite earlier downturns due to valuation apprehensions, AI-related stocks like Amazon and Microsoft experienced notable recoveries, rising 1.8% and 0.7% respectively. Meanwhile, software makers showed resilience with the S&P 500 software and services sector recovering 1.1%, supported by advancements from Cadence Design Systems.

The S&P 500 index climbed by 0.56%, with energy leading the sector indexes up 2%. Overall, market sentiment improved with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones significantly. Vendor enthusiasm persisted, despite potential Federal Reserve rate adjustments looming on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

