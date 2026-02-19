Tech Titans Lift Wall Street Amid AI Investment Pivots

Wall Street closed on a high note Wednesday, buoyed by robust performances from tech leaders such as Nvidia and Amazon. Nvidia's 1.6% rise followed a significant multi-year agreement to sell AI chips to Meta Platforms, fueling optimism amidst recent nervousness surrounding artificial intelligence investments.

Despite earlier downturns due to valuation apprehensions, AI-related stocks like Amazon and Microsoft experienced notable recoveries, rising 1.8% and 0.7% respectively. Meanwhile, software makers showed resilience with the S&P 500 software and services sector recovering 1.1%, supported by advancements from Cadence Design Systems.

The S&P 500 index climbed by 0.56%, with energy leading the sector indexes up 2%. Overall, market sentiment improved with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones significantly. Vendor enthusiasm persisted, despite potential Federal Reserve rate adjustments looming on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)