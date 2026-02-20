Left Menu

India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

The Indian government solidifies its role in the global semiconductor supply chain by joining the Pax Silica coalition. This partnership with the U.S. aims to advance AI-driven technology while enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities. The move highlights India's strategic importance as a trusted partner in the semiconductor sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:20 IST
Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India has cemented its position as a pivotal player in the global semiconductor supply chain by joining the Pax Silica coalition. Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, hailed this development as a significant leap towards strengthening technology and supply chain cooperation with the United States. The announcement was made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The Pax Silica coalition marks a strategic alliance between trusted nations to secure the vital "silicon stack"—from crucial minerals to advanced AI systems. This initiative aims to diversify global supply chains, prevent economic coercion, and foster the development of emerging technologies within open, democratic societies.

Vaishnaw emphasized that India's burgeoning semiconductor sector, coupled with ongoing AI innovations, will position the country as a major beneficiary of technological advancements. He pointed out ongoing efforts to reduce manufacturing costs, particularly in power and chip production, underscoring India's potential in optimizing semiconductor designs by leveraging AI capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

