Transport Chaos in Northeast: CAG Uncovers License and Registration Irregularities

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has identified significant irregularities in the transport sector across seven Northeastern states. These include vehicles with duplicate chassis and engine numbers, unauthorized registrations, missing permits, and tax defaults. The report calls for improved enforcement to address these systemic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:17 IST
The recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) unveils a series of alarming irregularities in the transport sector across seven Northeastern states, raising concerns over substantial regulatory lapses. From duplicated vehicle chassis and engine numbers to improperly issued registrations, the findings highlight serious deficiencies.

Between 2019 and 2024, only 26,000 out of 1.2 lakh registered vehicles in Assam received transport permits, resulting in an unregulated swell of commercial operations. Moreover, nearly 30,000 commercial vehicles have evaded Motor Vehicles (MV) tax, creating a deficit of over Rs 61 crore for the state budget. The report also flags regulatory failures in enforcing emissions standards.

The exponential rise in vehicle numbers has burdened a Transport Department facing manpower shortages, with vacancy rates up to 57 percent. CAG emphasizes the urgent need for enforcement system overhauls and increased personnel to mitigate these persistent issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

