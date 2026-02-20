Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Key Tariff Policy

The Supreme Court delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump's economic agenda by ruling against the broad tariffs he imposed globally. In a decisive 6-3 ruling, the justices determined that Trump's reliance on the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act was unwarranted for imposing such levies.

The court's opinion emphasized that the Constitution explicitly grants Congress—not the president—the authority to impose tariffs. The decision reverses significant parts of Trump's policy, which had affected international trade with countries like Mexico, Canada, and China. Notably, two of Trump's appointed justices joined the majority ruling.

Businesses impacted by the tariffs welcomed the court's decision, seeing it as a validation of their longstanding opposition. However, questions remain around potential refunds, with complexities anticipated in returning the over USD 133 billion collected under these measures. No immediate response emerged from the White House following the ruling.

