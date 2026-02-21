Left Menu

Trump Raises Global Tariff to 15% Amid Legal Setbacks

President Donald Trump announced an increase in global tariffs to 15% after a Supreme Court ruling thwarted his previous plans. Despite legal obstacles, Trump remains resolved to use tariffs as a tool for economic leverage. His actions continue to create market uncertainty and international tension.

In a bold move following a Supreme Court decision, President Donald Trump has raised the proposed global tariff from 10% to 15%. The announcement came via social media, where Trump criticized the court's ruling, describing it as 'ridiculous' and 'anti-American.'

After the ruling denied Trump the emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs, he bypassed Congress with an executive order on Friday, limiting the 10% tariff to 150 days, pending legislative extension. This escalation signifies Trump's unwavering commitment to using tariffs as a key instrument in his economic strategy.

Despite the court's restraint, Trump continues to fluctuate tariff rates, unsettling global markets and diplomatic relationships. The 10% tariff was set to begin on February 24, but following Trump's latest statement, the updated order's timeline remains uncertain. Additionally, Trump is exploring other legal avenues to impose tariffs, pending a Commerce Department investigation.

